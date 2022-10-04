Pahhni water company: Hamilton is ‘an excellent fit’ for location

Pahhni (pronounced paw-nee) signed its lease earlier this year for nearly 7,200 square feet on the first floor of 315 Dayton St. Right now, employees at the startup water bottling business consist of Loomis, his business partner and co-founder Dr. Satinder Bharaj, and some of their family members.

“We’re trying to figure out how things should work before we start bringing in more people,” Loomis said. “We’re a startup and we’re trying to figure out things as we go.”

Pahhni is the brand name in a 700ml bottle and is available at area gas stations and hotels in the region, but as they grow, “we’re going to branch out.”

Pahhni is one of three recently opened businesses at the Third + Dayton building in downtown Hamilton. Third + Dayton, which opened in 2020, is also home to the Pilates and massage studio TerraLuna, dance fitness studio Studio Undefined, and has several dozen apartments.

Third + Dayton is at 136 N. Third St. and 315 Dayton St. and owned by Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) out of Los Angeles.

IRG Vice President Justin Lichter previously told the Journal-News they’ve “reimagined commercial real estate” in the state, and this building “has really come to life with apartments, retail, flex, and tech space. We’re not just investing into the real estate; we’re building an extension of the downtown.”