Dayton man killed in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.

Keith J. Turner, 25, died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, the Butler County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads after Turner pulled his vehicle to the right side of eastbound Ohio 129, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff of the sheriff’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.