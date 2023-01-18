BreakingNews
Dayton man killed in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.

A Dayton man was struck and killed Tuesday night on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp. after he got out of his vehicle to check on the load he was hauling.

Keith J. Turner, 25, died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, the Butler County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads after Turner pulled his vehicle to the right side of eastbound Ohio 129, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff of the sheriff’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

“He pulled off on the right side of the road. He was hauling something in the back and was checking to see if it was still there,” Poff said.

The preliminary investigation indicates Turner stepped into the lane of traffic and was hit.

He was taken to UC Health - West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eastbound Ohio 129 was shut down for about two hours, but there were several non-injury crashes in the westbound lanes, apparently involving drivers watching the eastbound crash scene as they drove past, Poff said.

