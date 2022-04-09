Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, medical helicopter called

A pedestrian was struck Friday night near the YMCA in Middletown.
The crash involving a pedestrian was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manchester Avenue, which was shut down between North Verity Parkway and South Broad Street.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene and took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
We are working to learn more information about the incident and will update this report.
