P&G offices in downtown Cincinnati closed due to security concern

FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo, the Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

News
By Molly Schramm, WCPO
8 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble’s downtown Cincinnati offices are closed down today after a “potential security concern,” according to an email sent to P&G employees.

There is a SWAT team stationed at the office after the company closed the offices out of an “abundance of caution,” the email said.

P&G contacted Cincinnati Police late Tuesday evening about the issue, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said.

“With the recent incidents surrounding the nation, P&G made the decision for their employees not to report to work this morning,” Sgt. Mitchell said.

The email to P&G employees also said an “extended Cincinnati police presence” will be at all office entrances today, and Sgt. Mitchell said CPD is currently assisting P&G with the security concern.

Currently, all other P&G locations in the Cincinnati area are open.

WCPO has contacted Quentin Graves with P&G. He had no comment on the situation.

No further information will be provided by CPD at this time, per Sgt. Mitchell.

Molly Schramm, WCPO
