Pike County murder trial jury reaches verdict: Watch live

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
Updated 3 minutes ago

The jury in the murder trial of George Wagner IV has reached a verdict, which will be announced soon.

Watch the announcement live here:

The defense delivered their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday and, following the defense, the prosecution completed their rebuttal before the jury was given their instructions.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

