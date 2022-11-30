Pike County murder trial jury reaches verdict: Watch live

The defense delivered their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday and, following the defense, the prosecution completed their rebuttal before the jury was given their instructions.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.