Pike County murder trial: Week 2 begins; watch live

U.S. Attorney D. Andrew Wilson holds a bullet during testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, 30, in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Friday, Sept 16, 2022. Behind Wilson is BCI agent Shane Harshaw. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County's Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016. DORAL CHENOWETH/THE COLUMBUS DISPATCH