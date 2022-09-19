BreakingNews
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
Pike County murder trial: Week 2 begins; watch live

U.S. Attorney D. Andrew Wilson holds a bullet during testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, 30, in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Friday, Sept 16, 2022. Behind Wilson is BCI agent Shane Harshaw. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County's Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016. DORAL CHENOWETH/THE COLUMBUS DISPATCH

News
By Felicia Jordan, Evan Millward, WCPO
Updated 27 minutes ago

WAVERLY — The second week of testimony in the trial of George Wagner IV, who is charged in the 2016 murders of the Rhoden family of Pike County, started today with forensic testimony.

Wagner — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

WATCH LIVE | FEED PROVIDED BY WCPO

Video note: Some witnesses may opt out of their testimony being live online.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Felicia Jordan, Evan Millward
