‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio River

Haynes added that Miami is working with KCTC institutions to develop degree program pathways that maximize the acceptance and application of transfer credit so that students can complete a multitude of baccalaureate degrees at Miami in a timely manner.

Liza Skryzhevska, associate dean for Academic Affairs at Miami University Regionals, brought the agreement to the Transfer and Articulation Collaborative at Miami for consideration in 2021.

“We worked with multiple constituents to edit the language and make it work in Miami’s environment under Carolyn’s leadership,” Skryzhevska said.

Participating students in the first class of fall 2023 will attend classes at Miami’s main Oxford campus as well as its regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown.

John Hall, coordinator of transfer at Gateway Community and Technical College in Northern Kentuck, and Harmony Little, executive director of Credentialing Strategies at KCTCS, were also instrumental in developing this agreement.

Composed of 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses, KCTCS offers degree programs ranging from Civil Engineering Technology to Education and Nursing. They are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

“KCTCS associate degree graduates are ready for successful transfer to earn their bachelor’s degree,” KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said. “Miami University offers a broad range of programs to meet students’ education needs. We welcome the partnership.”

“The KCTCS system has always prioritized creating pathways for their students,” said Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean of Miami University Regionals. “We hope to build a strong pipeline that crosses the river and gives Kentucky students access to a Miami University degree.”