No injuries after plane emergency reported at Springfield airport

Emergency personnel responded Monday afternoon following a report of a plane that reportedly had landing gear issues at Springfield-Beckley Airport.

First responders were sent to the scene about 3:20 p.m.

Our photographer on the scene observed a small plane in the middle of the runway with its front landing gear missing and the plane nose down on the pavement.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded initially, and reports indicated pilot was the only person in the plane. The pilot was not seriously injured in the incident.

Fire Chief Jacob King called it a hard landing and said the front landing gear reportedly collapsed, damaging the plane.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to investigate.