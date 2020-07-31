Planet Fitness adjusts mask policy after member feedback

“We are instituting a universal, standard mask policy in all of our stores effective August 1, although after hearing member feedback, we will be making a slight adjustment to this policy,” a statement from Planet Fitness said. “Members will now be required to wear masks at all times within our facilities except while actively working out and in accordance with local and state restrictions.”

On Monday, Planet Fitness announced that members and guest would have to wear masks at all times beginning Saturday. After receiving member feedback, the gym franchise decided to adjust the mask policy to allow members and guest to remove masks when actively working out.