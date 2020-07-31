Planet Fitness adjusts mask policy after member feedback

Planet Fitness has announced a change to their mask policy that will go into effect Saturday after receiving member feedback.
“We are instituting a universal, standard mask policy in all of our stores effective August 1, although after hearing member feedback, we will be making a slight adjustment to this policy,” a statement from Planet Fitness said. “Members will now be required to wear masks at all times within our facilities except while actively working out and in accordance with local and state restrictions.”
On Monday, Planet Fitness announced that members and guest would have to wear masks at all times beginning Saturday. After receiving member feedback, the gym franchise decided to adjust the mask policy to allow members and guest to remove masks when actively working out.
“At Planet Fitness, our members and employees are our number one priority, and we remain committed to providing a safe and clean environment where everyone feels comfortable,” the statement said.
According to Planet Fitness’ website, if a member or guest has a medical exemption that prohibits them from wearing a mask, they are to contact their local club.
If members or guests forget their masks, disposable masks will be provided.
“Health and wellness is more important now than ever, and we are confident that we have taken numerous precautions to ensure the safety of our community, including enhanced cleanliness and sanitization efforts, physical distancing measures in our large and spacious stores, touchless check-in and more,” the statement said.
Planet Fitness is one of the country’s largest gym franchises. The company has approximately 1,450 locations open across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia.