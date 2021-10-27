dayton-daily-news logo
Police investigation underway at Springfield home

Springfield police were investigating at a home in the first block of North Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Kristen Spicker
A police investigation is taking place at a Springfield home on North Douglas Avenue.

It’s not clear what the investigation is related to, but a Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle it at the scene, as well as a vehicle from the health department.

Multiple people at the home were wearing white jumpsuits and a white tarp was being hung up around the home’s porch.

Police are expected to release information regarding the investigation today. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

