Police: Man confessed to stabbing woman pulled from burning house in Middletown

The Middletown divisions of Police and Fire responded to the 1200 block of Lind Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered a resident was still inside. They were able to get a female occupant out, but was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the investigation, Anson Pride, 41, was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.
News | 34 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

A woman was stabbed by an intruder in her home Friday night before she was pulled from a fire at her Lind Street house, according to court documents. The woman died at the scene.

Middletown police say the man, Anson Pride, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon after being identified as the suspect with the help of video from the scene. Police Chief David Birk said the woman appeared to be protecting herself in an altercation with Pride, who police suspect was breaking into houses in the neighborhood before the fire.

When the woman, who has not yet been identified by police nor the Butler County Coroner’s Office, was removed from the house, firefighters “found that she was stabbed,” according to Middletown Municipal Court documents.

Detective Ryan Morgan said in the complaint Pride was found near Oakland Park at Baltimore Street and Fairmount Avenue and fled from police.

After Pride was apprehended, Morgan interviewed him and said Pride confessed.

“He subsequently confessed to gaining entry to the home by stealth (and) stabbing the victim when she confronted him, and fleeing the scene on foot,” Morgan wrote in the court documents.

Pride is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Middletown Municipal Court.

A key witness in the homicide, Birk said, is a female child who ran from the house.

Police and fire crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Friday for the reported house fire at 1212 Lind St. A female resident was still inside when first responders arrived, according to a press release from Middletown Division of Police Maj. Scott Reeve.

