Police: Man confessed to stabbing woman pulled from burning house in Middletown

Middletown police say the man, Anson Pride, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon after being identified as the suspect with the help of video from the scene. Police Chief David Birk said the woman appeared to be protecting herself in an altercation with Pride, who police suspect was breaking into houses in the neighborhood before the fire.

When the woman, who has not yet been identified by police nor the Butler County Coroner’s Office, was removed from the house, firefighters “found that she was stabbed,” according to Middletown Municipal Court documents.