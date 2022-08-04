Police need help finding suspect that robbed 84-year-old Middletown woman

She told police the man said, “I am taking your purse,” then pushed her and ran back to his vehicle and sped away.

Store security video shows the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, possibly gray or a lighter color. It is unknown if there was another occupant inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Click to see security video of the incident

The vehicle the suspect is driving appears to be a light color, older model SUV, possibly a Mazda, according to police.

“We are reaching out to the community, we have exhausted all our means at this point,” said Sgt. Earl Nelson.

The security is blurring just as the robbery is happening, but there is a good view of the car the suspect was driving. If you recognize this male or vehicle or have any information regarding this robbery, please contact Detective Becki French at 513-425-7742 or contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0.