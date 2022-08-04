Police need help finding suspect that robbed 84-year-old Middletown woman

Middletown police are looking for a suspect who snatched a purse from an 84-year-old woman as she left a store on July 20, and they need help from the public.
The Middletown woman left Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard about 9 p.m. carrying shopping bags and purse. When she sat down in her car, the suspect pulled closer, got out, walked to her vehicle and snatched the purse through the open door.
Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson said the woman’s hand was injured when the suspect yanked the strap off her arm.
The woman said her Vera Bradley purse contained cash, credit cards and her car keys, according to the police report. She described the suspect as a thinly built black male, according to the police report.
She told police the man said, “I am taking your purse,” then pushed her and ran back to his vehicle and sped away.
Store security video shows the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, possibly gray or a lighter color. It is unknown if there was another occupant inside the suspect’s vehicle.
Click to see security video of the incident
The vehicle the suspect is driving appears to be a light color, older model SUV, possibly a Mazda, according to police.
“We are reaching out to the community, we have exhausted all our means at this point,” said Sgt. Earl Nelson.
The security is blurring just as the robbery is happening, but there is a good view of the car the suspect was driving. If you recognize this male or vehicle or have any information regarding this robbery, please contact Detective Becki French at 513-425-7742 or contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0.
About the Author