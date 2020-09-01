X

Police receive 2 complaints of man approaching children in Franklin, seek security camera footage

By Kristen Spicker

Franklin police are warning parents to talk to their children about being alert and aware of their surroundings after receiving two complaints about an unknown man approaching children in the Franklin Woods community.

The department does not have evidence that the incidents are related at this time. In the first incident, a man was driving a white vehicle and in the second a man was driving a black SUV.

Anyone living in the Franklin Woods area with surveillance cameras who is willing to let police review the footage should call Officer Myers at 037-746-2882 or email amyers@franklinohio.org.

Police are asking parents to remind their children to walk with a friend whenever possible and to never get in a vehicle with a stranger.

If you are confronted, try to remember details about the vehicle and the person, get a license plate number or take a picture and contact police immediately, the department advised.

