Middletown police officer, suspect shot after pursuit: What we know now

Middletown police Officer Dennis Jordan was shot after pursuing a suspect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp. He is a K-9 officer, seen here with his partner, Koda. CONTRIBUTED

The male suspect, who has not yet been identified, was shot and taken to West Chester Hospital for treatment, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Long pursuit with multiple jurisdictions

Jones said multiple jurisdictions, including the sheriff’s office and Ohio State Highway Patrol, chased the suspect in a black Saturn Ion “a long way” and tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks but were unsuccessful.

“They used stops sticks after he got a little further out in the county, but he ran over them and he kept on going,” Jones said. “Then he ran up on these people’s yards ... we suspect, we don’t know, that he was going to try to get in their house.”

Window shot out with bean bags

Jordan’s cruiser with K-9 officer Koda pulled up close to the wrecked suspect’s car, and bean bags were deployed to shoot out the windows, Jones said.

“They shot the bean bags to knock the windows out so the dog could go in the car, but the guy just leaned back in his seat and just started shooting, just random shooting,” Jones said.

Jordan concerned for other officers

The sheriff visited Jordan in the hospital Monday night and said he was in good spirits.

“First thing he asked me is was any of the officers hit,” Jones said. “That was his first concern."

Officers returned fire

Jones said once the suspect fired, five of his deputies returned fire, as did officials from other agencies.

“The bad guy took some hits, but (he walked to the ambulance),” Jones said.

Investigation underway

Jones said the Ohio Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate because there are multiple jurisdictions involved. The investigation will be turned over the the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutor David Fornshell was at the scene on Monday.

Homicide connection

Officials have not said what homicide investigation the suspect may be connected with in Hamilton, but the city has several unsolved homicides in recent years, including two fatal shootings in June.