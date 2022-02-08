Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen

Hamilton Police are asking for help to find a missing teen girl.
Emily Pena De La Cruz, 17, was reported missing Jan. 18, according to the police report. The report states she is a runaway, but detectives have not been able to locate her.
Emily is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jim Gross at 513-868-5811, extension 1227.
