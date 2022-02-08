Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen

Emily Pena De La Cruz HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

caption arrowCaption
Emily Pena De La Cruz HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

News
Updated 17 minutes ago

Hamilton Police are asking for help to find a missing teen girl.

Emily Pena De La Cruz, 17, was reported missing Jan. 18, according to the police report. The report states she is a runaway, but detectives have not been able to locate her.

Emily is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jim Gross at 513-868-5811, extension 1227.

In Other News
1
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
2
Woman thrown from vehicle, killed in Warren County crash
3
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
4
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
5
Local doc: If C.J. Uzomah’s knee is stable and strong, he should be...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top