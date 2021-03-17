X

Police seek man accused of shooting at person in Springfield parking lot

Springfield police are seeking information on a man accused at shooting at a person in a vehicle in a South Limestone Street parking lot in February. Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department.
By Kristen Spicker

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly shot at a person in a vehicle outside of South Limestone Street store last month.

The incident was reported on Feb. 25 in front of the Fashion Park at 1702 S. Limestone St.

The vehicle fled the parking lot and the suspect ran behind the Domino’s next door and then down an alley toward Wilson Avenue, according to police.

Surveillance video in the area showed the suspect leaving the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect should call Detective Jordan at 937-324-7707.

