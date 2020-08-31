X

Police: Xenia man attempts to kill wife, shoots himself

By Bonnie Meibers

A Xenia man is dead after police say he tried to kill his wife.

Xenia police and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to North King Street around 7:30 a.m. on Monday at reports of a man chasing a woman and shots being fired.

The woman escaped uninjured, police said.

The Greene County Regional SWAT team found the suspect, Harold Myers, in a garage on North King Street. After trying to contact Myers with no response, the SWAT team went into the garage at 9:45 a.m.

When police entered the garage, they found that the man had died from a gunshot wound. Police said they are investigating Myers’ death as a suicide.

Xenia police ask anyone with information about the incident to call their investigation section at (937) 376-7206 or the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

