Prosecutors seek life without parole in Dayton child rape case

“Defendant preyed upon the most vulnerable child one can imagine,” prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “He victimized a girl who was too young to understand what was happening to her and incapable of reporting it even if she did understand.”

The crimes took place between 2012 and 2016, an indictment in the case says.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Livingston also filed a sentencing memorandum in court on Friday, asking the court to sentence Luther to the minimum sentence.

“Mr. Luther will readily admit that he is not the man he was between 2012 and 2016,” the defense attorney wrote. “During that time period, he was abusing alcohol and marijuana daily. He also would abuse cocaine. Realizing the effect the drugs and alcohol were having on his life, after 2016 he made the decision to quit abusing drugs and alcohol.”

The attorney also wrote that it is unclear if the victim understands what happened and that the attorney does not believe she will have to undergo therapy.

“This is not mentioned to minimize Mr. Luther’s actions. It is only pointed out to show that the victim will likely not have to undergo short-term or long-term therapy due to Mr. Luther’s actions,” the defense wrote.

Luther faces at least 15 years to life in prison for the rape of the child under 10 years old charges and the maximum is life in prison without parole. The pandering obscenity involving a minor charges carry two years to eight years in prison each. The defense asked the court to allow Luther to serve each count at the same time which would lower his time in prison.

The state, on the other hand, is asking for the maximum sentence saying that he treated the girl as an object instead of a person.

“Defendant demonstrated a cunning ability to select a vulnerable, silent victim. Sentencing him to life without parole is the only effective means to ensure he never has access to children again to act on his deviant sexual desires and perpetrate these heinous crimes,” the prosecutor wrote.