Policy, public awareness keys to reducing secondhand smoke exposure; area health officials say

Forty-eight percent of individuals living in poverty are exposed to secondhand smoke, according to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination survey. Half of all African American nonsmokers are exposed to secondhand smoke.

There is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure, but free resources and help are available to anyone who wants to quit tobacco use for good, the health district said.

Those interested in quitting tobacco, too, can call 1-800-QUIT-NOWW for free help.

Teens 17 years and younger can go to www.MYLIFEMYQUIT.com or text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.

Mercy Health – Springfield is also offering a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting this month.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency counselor. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last. Mercy Health also provides carbon monoxide testing.

The classes take place Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. in the offices of Mercy Health REACH Services — Springfield, located at 30 W. McCreight Ave., on the following dates:

July 11

July 18

July 25

Aug. 1

Aug. 8

Aug. 15

Groups develop a personalized quit plan which addresses triggers and how to remove temptations, overcome barriers, change negative habits, and develop new skills. Group discussions cover addiction, brain chemistry, tobacco toxins, consequences of tobacco use and how to prevent a relapse, according to a Mercy Health press release.

Participants will also explore the signs of recovery and healing, as well as the physical benefits of quitting smoking. Other topics include weight management, healthy eating, exercise, and if a cardiopulmonary wellness/rehabilitation program can help improve participants’ quality of life. Every program includes assistance with smokeless tobacco and vaping as well,

Six sessions that cover different topics are offered. Free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended, the release said.

To register or for more information, please contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.