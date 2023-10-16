Preble County mystery solved: ID made of human remains found in an Eaton ditch in 1968

A unknown person found in a Eaton drainage ditch in 1968 has been identified through a joint investigation by the Preble County Coroner’s Office and the Shelby Police Department in Richland County, officials announced Monday.

In November, officials will have a press conference to announce the results of DNA testing on the remains that were exhumed in 2019 to compare to with the missing person case of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder who vanished from Shelby in 1945. The case was reopened in 2018 by Shelby Police Detective Adam Turner.

The release announcing the Nov. 17 press conference does not give the identity of the person or say if it is VanGlider.

On May 25, 1968, children playing behind their house in Eaton found a skull and other human remains in a water-filled ditch. The remains were buried in Mound Hill Cemetery, but were never identified — until now.

