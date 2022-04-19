dayton-daily-news logo
Preble County Pork Festival canceled, leaders cite rising costs and volunteer shortage

FILE: The 2021 Preble County Pork Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. The annual festival offers arts, crafts, live entertainment and, of course, lots of food. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

By Staff Report
EATON — One of the area’s most popular annual festivals will not be happening this year.

The board of the Preble County Pork Festival posted a message on Facebook on Tuesday evening announcing the festival is cancelled for 2022. It said rising costs are to blame.

“The continuing rise in cost of products has made it impossible to maintain our aging equipment,” the post reads.

A lack of volunteers is another reason the board gave for canceling this year’s event.

”As with the rest of you, we continue to question the economic stability of the future and have financial uncertainties in regard to our outlook. The lack of volunteers, start up cost and overhead costs have forced an uncomfortable situation for all who have dedicated time, talent, and money to the festival,” the post reads.

“This decision was not made easily, nor spontaneously. We are truly thankful for all who have volunteered endless hours, donated products and services, and supported the festival over the last 50 years. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss future festivals.”

This would have been the 52nd year for the Preble County Pork Festival at the county’s fairgrounds. It started in 1970 as a way to show off local agricultural pride.

Previous festivals have offered arts, crafts, live entertainment and lots of food. About 125,000 people devoured 54,000 pounds of meat served at the festival every year.

