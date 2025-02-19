Proposed site for new Miami University sports arena targeted

According to an announcement by school officials this week, Miami University President Gregory Crawford touted the proposed arena site as stemming from input to a school committee that gathered survey responses from about 1,500 students, staffers, Oxford residents and others.

The new arena proposal and possible site recommendation, both of which would require approval of Miami’s Board of Trustees, would see the current student intramural sports playing fields transplanted to the outdoor areas – and adjacent spaces - created by the possible demolition of the 57-year-old Millet Hall along the northern portion of the campus.

Moreover, officials said the recommended Cook Field site arena development, which is near the Farmer School of Business, Bachelor Hall, and Shideler Hall, could also include other adjacent and nearby facilities.

“Should the arena project move forward, Pulley Tower would remain and a master plan would be developed for the entire Cook Field site to explore how possible future projects, such as a conference center, retail spaces, and/or a parking garage, could be integrated into the overall site,” stated officials in their announcement.

“The design will also incorporate Pulley Tower into the entrance of the building, emphasizing Miami’s traditional Georgian architecture, and providing a welcoming and beautiful entrance to campus.”

School officials have previously cited the 10,000-seat Millet Hall – a key facility for Miami’s Division 1 NCAA sports programs - as needing $80 million to maintain and upgrade the sports venue and athletic department complex that was opened in 1968.

Crawford, who will next take the proposals to school trustees at an undetermined date, said he was grateful for the input from stakeholders in and around Miami’s main Oxford campus.

“A sincere thank you to the committee members who dedicated time to carefully consider the concept of a new arena and its impact on students and the community,” said Crawford. “I am thrilled that so many Miamians engaged in the process by offering support, sharing suggestions, and contributing valuable feedback about the potential sites.”

School officials stated “Miami is prioritizing these and other projects that directly benefit students and the community by supporting a vibrant and reinvigorated campus experience, as well as those that strengthen the local economy. A new, conveniently located multi-purpose event center and arena embodies these goals and spirit.

Officials added that choosing this site also gives the university the opportunity to invest about $13 million in upgrading student intramural fields elsewhere on campus.

The current sports area at Cook Field are used for a variety of intramural sports such as soccer, softball, flag football and ultimate frisbee, as well as for student events and community programs. University officials said they plan to work closely with members of the Associated Student Government to design and create the new recreational fields so that they best meet the needs of our students and their interests.

Officials also said the committee, which was created in the fall, cited “numerous advantages” to the Cook Field site including: “A larger footprint with abundant space gives the ability to add additional facilities, including connection to potential future hotel and/or restaurants and the site is close to the North Parking Garage and has the room to add additional parking.”

Also cited was the proximity to the intersection of State Route 73 and U.S. 27 allowing for improved control of campus traffic flow as well as direct entrance and exit from SR 73, which would limit traffic congestion on campus and also said the proposed site would not require removal of existing campus buildings.

The Cook Field site, they said, “provides better facilitation for simultaneous dual activities held in the new arena and other campus events like commencements, concerts, conferences, creative arts performances, career fairs and more.”

And the location is close to several campus residence halls, which should promote greater student access and participation at campus events held at the location.

The school’s Southwest Quad area was also considered but eventually dismissed as less desirable and a better future option for “opportunities for the expansion of academic programming.”

Crawford said the Cook Field site for proposed new arena and other new facilities “is an exciting opportunity to enhance Miami and the Oxford community for years to come, and we look forward to continuing to explore the idea of a new arena.”

Miami graduate student Anastasiia Evstifeeva was walking past Cook Field Wednesday and agreed with Crawford’s stance.

“That’s cool and I’m excited to see some new renovations here,” said Evstifeeva.

Nick Graham contributed to this story