Public’s help sought in finding missing local man with autism

Nathaniel Coffin was last seen night of March 22 sweat pants, a black zip-up fleece jacket, moccasins and carrying a duffle bag with clothes, according to police. He may also be wearing welding-type goggles, but he has no phone, ID or cash.

Lt. Lara Fening said Coffin was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.