dayton-daily-news logo
X

Public’s help sought in finding missing local man with autism

Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE

caption arrowCaption
Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE

News
By Lauren Pack
Updated 55 minutes ago

Oxford police are asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old man who is autistic.

Nathaniel Coffin was last seen night of March 22 sweat pants, a black zip-up fleece jacket, moccasins and carrying a duffle bag with clothes, according to police. He may also be wearing welding-type goggles, but he has no phone, ID or cash.

Lt. Lara Fening said Coffin was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.

Fening said Coffin likes to be outside walking trails near water in the wooded areas, so he is likely not in area cities.

On Tuesday, Fening said a few tips have been received but nothing that led to his whereabouts.

Coffin avoids talking to people. If you see him, call the local police where you are. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call OPD at 513-523-4321.

caption arrowCaption
Nathaniel Coffin OXFORD POLICE

Nathaniel Coffin OXFORD POLICE

caption arrowCaption
Nathaniel Coffin OXFORD POLICE

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store
2
Tri-County Mall to permanently close in May
3
First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per...
4
Miami University to host final Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary...
5
2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top