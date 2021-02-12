Raising Cane’s to open Springfield location Monday

The new restaurant is located at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Albemarle Road. It will give out free shirts and combo meals to the first 100 customers that purchase a meal.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for our first restaurant of 2021 to open in Springfield,” Eric Ongaro, CEO of Raising Cane’s Ohio said. “We’re excited to give Caniacs in the area even more ways to get their chicken finger fix. We have hired an incredible crew to join us in serving everyone in the area and we can’t wait to start.”