Recent Tecumseh High School graduate dies in motorcycle crash

Evans graduated from Tecumseh High School in 2021. He also attended Springfield-Clark CTC. He worked for Triec Electric in Springfield, according to his obituary.

“Keith was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining his light by carrying it within us in our own lives,” Triec shared on its Facebook page this weekend.

He is survived by his parents, Charles “Chuck” Evans and Courtney (Sanders Schmidt) Evans; brothers Evan Schmidt (Mikayla Padgitt), and Chase Schmidt; aunts and uncles, Charlotte (Evans) and Mike Brandenburg; Patricia (Evans) and David Snavely; Stephanie Sanders; Vanessa (Sanders) and Robin Golgert; grandmother Susan (Rinehart) Sanders; several cousins and other family, his obituary said.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Glenda (Morrow) Evans, maternal grandfather Marcel Sanders and uncle Don Tebbits, according to his obituary.