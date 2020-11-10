Record-breaking high temps expected today, rain possible

Record-breaking highs are expected today across Southwest Ohio.
High temperatures will reach the middle to high 70s today, the National Weather Center in Wilmington reported. The record in Dayton is 71 degrees, tied in 2006 and 2002, while Cincinnati and Columbus are poised today shatter high temperature records for the third consecutive day. Dayton on Sunday broke a record of 75 degrees set in 1945 when high temperatures reached 80 degrees.
Record highs were set at CVG and tied at CMH today. DAY was so close -- but the old record of 79 held on by one degree. Record high temperatures will continue to be in jeopardy on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5mhxuWBjL1— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 10, 2020
It won’t be quite as warm this afternoon, which will have a chance of rain. Showers are likely later with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
On Veterans Day Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with morning showers. The day will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Skies will be sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.