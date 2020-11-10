Record-breaking high temps expected today, rain possible

It won’t be quite as warm this afternoon, which will have a chance of rain. Showers are likely later with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

On Veterans Day Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with morning showers. The day will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.