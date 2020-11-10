X

Dayton breaks record high temperature for second time in days

The weather was beautiful Monday for a run along the river near Deeds Point Park. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton continued to see record-setting temperatures this week, breaking the record high for the second time in three days.

On Tuesday, Dayton broke the daily high of 71 degrees set in 2002 and 2006. As of 11:14 a.m., the temperature was 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

ExploreRecord-breaking high temps expected today, rain possible

The NWS will release more information once the day’s high temperature has been registered.

Tuesday closes out three days of unseasonably warm weather in southwest Ohio.

On Sunday, Dayton hit 80 degrees, breaking the record of 75 degrees set in 1945. Monday the city was one degree short of the the record-high 79 degrees record in 1975.

ExploreRecord warmth continues: Dayton misses temp record by 1 degree

Cincinnati and Columbus also broke record highs on Tuesday.

After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to high 50s.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.