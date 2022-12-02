BreakingNews
UPDATE: Police find missing Kettering man
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Redsfest returns today after 2-year hiatus

News
By Ally Kraemer, WCPO
24 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — For the first time since 2019, Reds fans can unite at the Duke Energy Convention Center for Redsfest.

More than 70 current and former Reds players, coaches and broadcasters will be at the weekend event for autographs and meet and greets. Current players include Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and more.

Redsfest features activities for the whole family with interactive games and baseball fields for the kids, game-used gear, tickets deals and more.

The first 8,000 fans each day receive a free Redsfest drawstring bag and sticker sheet.

Reds Community Fund Executive Director Charley Frank says the event is a good way for Reds players and fans to connect tin the off season and all of the profits from the event go directly to the Reds Community fund. Frank says it stands to have a huge impact on youth programming in the community.

See more information on tickets and schedules here.

Watch Live:

In Other News
1
After one week, Middletown warming center closes due to ‘unforeseen...
2
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
3
Champaign County woman who testified in Jan. 6 trial gets split...
4
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
5
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...

About the Author

Ally Kraemer, WCPO
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top