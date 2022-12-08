Remains found during Hueston Woods search could be those of missing man

Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June 2020, according to police. He was last seen on May 22, according to previous reporting. Fairfield Twp. Police conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of the then-28-year-old.

On Wednesday, search teams conducted a search around Hueston Woods and located human remains. Private and public entities had conducted searches in and around the area of Hueston Woods, near the Butler and Preble county border over the past 2-1/2 years.