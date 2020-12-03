Reports: Turner not picked as Armed Services ranking GOP member

Turner earlier acknowledged facing GOP opposition for the position, but at the time, those members had not publicly announced their candidacies.

Turner has chaired or served as ranking member of two House subcommittees relevant to Wright-Patterson ― Ohio’s largest single-site employer with 30,000 employees —the Air and Land Subcommittee and the Strategic Forces Subcommittee.

Politico reported that the full House GOP Conference is expected to approve Rogers and other committee leaders this week.

The members had vied to succeed retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas who is term-limited from the ranking member position.

A message seeking a reaction was sent to Turner’s office Thursday morning.