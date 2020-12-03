Reports: Turner not picked as Armed Services ranking GOP member

A standing committee of the House GOP caucus has not chosen U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, as the top Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, according to several reports.
The House Republican Steering Committee this week chose Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, to be the top House Armed Services Republican, beating Turner and a Virginia Republican, several media sources are reporting, some citing unnamed sources.
The chair and ranking member committee positions are influential because as lead Republican on these bodies, Turner expected to have a voice on all aspects of legislation concerning national security.
“I would be able to be a stronger voice to advocate both for Wright-Patt to the leadership at the Pentagon, and to the leadership in the national security industry,” Turner told the Dayton Daily News in September, referring to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer.
Turner earlier acknowledged facing GOP opposition for the position, but at the time, those members had not publicly announced their candidacies.
Turner has chaired or served as ranking member of two House subcommittees relevant to Wright-Patterson ― Ohio’s largest single-site employer with 30,000 employees —the Air and Land Subcommittee and the Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
Politico reported that the full House GOP Conference is expected to approve Rogers and other committee leaders this week.
The members had vied to succeed retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas who is term-limited from the ranking member position.
A message seeking a reaction was sent to Turner’s office Thursday morning.