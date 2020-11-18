Resident killed after truck slams into Monroe house

MONROE ― A resident of a Monroe house hit today by a pickup truck is dead, and the driver of the vehicle is hospitalized, according to Officer Joshua King.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. when a truck was traveling south on Ohio 4, near the Ohio 63 exit, went across the northbound lanes, through a fence and into a house in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road.
King said the truck hit the rear of the house. The resident was critically injured and died, he said.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition. No names are being released at this time.
Crews were at the scene for hours investigating and working to stabilize the house. Northbound Ohio 4 was also closed for hours and reopened about 3 p.m.
Credit: Nick Graham
