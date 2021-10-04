Retired South Vienna police chief, former Clark County Sheriff’s lieutenant dies

“His service and contribution to Clark County was immeasurable,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page. “He will be greatly missed.”

Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett told the News-Sun that Sullivan was her “special person,” and that she always felt he was in her corner since she started her career at the sheriff’s office, working with Sullivan in the detective bureau, which she described as a “family.”

“He could be gruff when he needed to be, but he had a heart of gold,” she said. “He was an all-around genuine person.”

Sullivan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom Sullivan; sister, and brother-in-law, Sheila (Richard) Comer and sister, Maureen Meyers. He is survived by his three children, Bryan (Theresa) Sullivan, Sheryl (Randy) Wykle and Lori (Joseph) Fordham; his brother Michael (Darlene) Sullivan, sister Debra Knaub, sister-in-law Ann Sullivan and brother-in-law Rodney E. Myers as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, his obituary stated.

A viewing for Sullivan is slated for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy Funeral Home in Springfield. No services are scheduled, but a memorial ceremony will be conducted with full honors at a later time, his obituary said.