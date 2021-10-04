Retired South Vienna police chief, former Clark County Sheriff’s lieutenant dies

Retired South Vienna police chief and Clark County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Patrick “Pat” Sullivan, 76, died on Sept. 30.
Sullivan was born June 24, 1945, in Springfield to Joseph and Bernadine (Willoughby) Sullivan. He was hired as a road deputy in 1969 at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. In 1977, he became a detective in the investigations division, where he spent the majority of his career. In 1986, he was promoted to sergeant and in 1990, was promoted to lieutenant, according to a social media statement released by the sheriff’s office.
He retired from the sheriff’s office in 1999 and served as an uncompensated special deputy. He resigned as a special deputy in 2007 to later become the chief of police in South Vienna, the sheriff’s office said.
Sullivan served Clark County along with his brother Mike; son Bryan; nephew Tim, and niece Shelly, according to the sheriff’s office.
He also was a member of the Clark County Command Officers Association, the Union Club, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 536, VFW Post 1031 (Social Member), Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Elks Lodge 51, and was on the board of directors for the Clark County Employees Credit Union. He also served as a co-chairman on drug abuse for the State Elks Association, his obituary said.
“His service and contribution to Clark County was immeasurable,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page. “He will be greatly missed.”
Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett told the News-Sun that Sullivan was her “special person,” and that she always felt he was in her corner since she started her career at the sheriff’s office, working with Sullivan in the detective bureau, which she described as a “family.”
“He could be gruff when he needed to be, but he had a heart of gold,” she said. “He was an all-around genuine person.”
Sullivan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom Sullivan; sister, and brother-in-law, Sheila (Richard) Comer and sister, Maureen Meyers. He is survived by his three children, Bryan (Theresa) Sullivan, Sheryl (Randy) Wykle and Lori (Joseph) Fordham; his brother Michael (Darlene) Sullivan, sister Debra Knaub, sister-in-law Ann Sullivan and brother-in-law Rodney E. Myers as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, his obituary stated.
A viewing for Sullivan is slated for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy Funeral Home in Springfield. No services are scheduled, but a memorial ceremony will be conducted with full honors at a later time, his obituary said.