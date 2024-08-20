Reynolds is the county auditor, wants to return to work, attorney says

“We are pleased with today’s decision by the Ohio Supreme Court to decline the State’s request for an appeal of the 12th District Court of Appeals’ decision. Mr. Reynolds is innocent, and his complete acquittal is the right, fair, and just result. Mr. Reynolds and his family would like to thank the countless friends and supporters who have stood by his side,” Chad Ziepfel, Reynolds attorney, told the Journal-News.

“He looks forward to returning to work on behalf of the citizens of Butler County, as their duly elected auditor.”

In February 2023, Butler County Republican Party Central Committee members selected Nancy Nix to replace Reynolds as auditor and she is on the November ballot for election to a full four-year term. Reynolds resigned from the job after his conviction in December 2022.

But Ziepfel says Reynolds is the duly-elected county auditor, citing the Ohio Revised Code.

“He was elected in November 2022 for a four-year term to begin in March 2023. Once he was convicted in December 2022, he was no longer competent to serve as auditor. However, now that the conviction has been reversed, he is returned to competency and is the duly-elected Butler County auditor,” Ziepfel told the Journal-News.

Nix and Prosecutor Mike Gmoser declined comment.

The Journal-News is seeking comment from the attorney general’s office.