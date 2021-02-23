Rezoning turned down for Clayton apartment proposal near Northmont High School

“Let’s create a city center like what the plan calls for. Let’s make a plan and try to be proactive and find suitable and highly rated developer to partner with to help us build what was envisioned originally for the city,” he said.

Another area of concern for residents is the entry and exit points on Fox and Haber roads for the development they said would cause traffic issues.

“We have beautiful properties out here that we take care of and we do not want it to change poorly. We want the property values to go up, not down, and they will go down,” said area resident Pam Grusz.

In addition to entry and exit point concerns, residents voiced that the apartment renters move frequently. Thurman said this isn’t the case. “We can be a permanent residence. Just because were apartments doesn’t mean people have to move in and out on a constant basis,” he said.

When asked by this news outlet about the proposed Clayton project, Thurman said, “I’m not going to comment on that.”

Redwood has plans to construct single-story townhomes in Vandalia, Troy, Fairborn and Springfield.