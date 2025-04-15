Richard Underwood, founder of Richards Pizza, dies at 95

Breaking: Former Wright Patterson commander offers guilty pleas in court martial

It was at the Main and D streets location, where the 513 Bar now operates, the Richards steak sandwich was invented, and the recipe hasn’t changed.
FILE PHOTO: Richard Underwood sits outside the original Richard's Pizza he founded in 1955 along Ohio 4 in Hamilton, Ohio. NICK DAGGY/STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago
Richard Underwood was the driving force behind the iconic Butler County restaurant Richards Pizza. He died on Monday at age 95, according to his family.

The 1947 Colerain High School graduate was a self-made businessman, said his daughter, Karen Underwood Kramer.

“He was always an entrepreneur,” she said, adding that’s how he paid his way at Miami University, which he left short of graduation after he joined the Naval Reserve during the Korean War.

After leaving the Navy, he opened Underwood Sales, selling used cars on Ohio 4. But it was curiosity that led him to open Richards Pizza in October 1955, said Kramer. He was always curious, and always asking questions.

Richard Underwood opened his first restaurant, Richards Pizza, in 1955. Underwood retired in 1985. CONTRIBUTED

Underwood built the Main Street location in the 1970s because the people wanted one on the city’s west side, she said.

The kernel of the idea for Richards Pizza popped into Underwood’s head in Miami, Fla. when he first tried pizza. Then he frequented a pizza restaurant in Cincinnati. Kramer said her dad befriended those selling produce to the restaurants, and learned the mechanics of making pizza.

Then he experimented until he was ready to open his restaurant on Dixie Highway (which closed in the late 1980s) on Oct. 24, 1955.

“He was always interested,” she said about her dad. “It’s something new, let’s find out about it, let’s analyze this. I want to know more about this pizza. How do you make this stuff?”

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller called Underwood “a restaurant and food icon” and will be missed.

“I remember the Main and D streets location and I worked at the current Main Street location when I was in college,” the mayor said. “His Richards steak sandwich puts Hamilton on the ‘destination location’ map for great local, original food. When former Hamilton residents come back to visit Hamilton, many I know must get a Richards steak sandwich and pizza while they are in town.”

It was at the Main and D streets location, where the 513 Bar now operates, the Richards steak sandwich was invented, Kramer said, and they still use the same recipe invented by Underwood.

In addition to opening an iconic Hamilton establishment, Underwood was also named Restauranteur of the Year in Ohio in the mid 1970s.

Kramer said celebration of life will be at Richards Pizza’s Main Street location on April 27, “celebrating my dad in the building he built and in the restaurant he founded.”

The Underwood family that owns Hamilton-based Richard's Pizza: From left to right are Karen, Peggy, Richard, and Gayl Underwood. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

