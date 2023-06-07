Rise in COVID gene found in Springfield wastewater samples

Samples of increased viral gene copies of COVID-19 have been found in samples taken of Springfield’s wastewater, which generally is considered a precursor to an increase in the potential for community spread of the virus.
The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) was notified by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) of increased COVID viral gene copies taken from the Springfield Wastewater Treatment Plant.
This is the first increase in viral gene copies identified in Springfield wastewater since October, when community transmission was registered at high just two weeks after that wastewater increase was reported.
Now that the public health emergency of COVID has ended, the testing of wastewater samples is the last best tool public health has to gauge the amount of COVID community spread.
“The advantage of monitoring wastewater lies in its ability to serve as an early warning system. By detecting an increase in viral gene copies before a surge in reported COVID cases, health authorities can respond proactively,” according to the CCCHD.
Wastewater surveillance includes the collection and analysis of wastewater samples to monitor the presence and concentration of viral genetic material shed by infected individuals, according to the CCCHD. People infected with COVID can excrete the virus, even before showing symptoms or seeking medical attention, so by monitoring wastewater, health authorities can have an early warning that provides insights into viral trends within a community.
Studies have shown a strong correlation between the concentration of viral gene copies detected in wastewater samples and the number of COVID cases within a community.
The health district is encouraging anyone eligible to become up to date on their COVID vaccines and be mindful of this information to make informed decisions about their potential risk of a COVID infection.
About the Author