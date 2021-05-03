Rollover crash closes I-70 section in Clark County

A crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County closed the westbound lanes of the highway on Sunday night.
The accident happened on I-70 before the Enon exit near Ohio 4.
Two vehicles reportedly were involved, and one vehicle rolled onto its side.
The two vehicles reportedly both were in the eastbound lanes when the crash occurred. One of the vehicles crossed the median and the cable barricade before coming to rest on its side in the westbound lanes.
This marked the second time Sunday that a section of I-70 westbound was shut down in Clark County. The earlier crash happened in the construction zone near U.S. Route 68 and shut down the interstate for nearly three hours.