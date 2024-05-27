BreakingNews
17-year-old boy killed in Warren County crash, 2 injured

Ross student killed in Butler County crash

School officials said a Ross High School junior was killed early Sunday morning in a crash that happened in Morgan Twp. and under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the crash was in the 4800 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road between Scott Street and Alert New London Road in Morgan Twp. It happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to our news partners at WCPO, Ross High School principal Brian Martin said in an email to the community 17-year-old Briana Tzeiranakis died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today to share some very sad news,” Martin wrote. “One of our beloved students, junior Briana Tzeiranakis, has tragically passed away as the result of a car accident. Out thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends and everyone who knew and loved her.”

The Journal-News is seeking more information from the sheriff’s office about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved, potential causes and if anyone else was injured.

Ross Local Schools will offer counseling to students and staff, Martin’s statement said. Counselors will be at the high school on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.

“Briana was a bright light in our school, known for her kindness, intellect, and sense of humor,” Martin said. “She touched the lives of many, and her absence will be deeply felt by all of us.”

