Breaking: Alcohol could be a factor in fatal Preble County crash

Ross Twp. police officers honored for quick actions that saved crash victim’s life

Ross Twp. police officers Shawn Stamper, Matt Hale and Madison Stoeppel (center three, from left) were honored by Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, with the Meritorious Service Award for an October accident. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Ross Twp. police officers Shawn Stamper, Matt Hale and Madison Stoeppel (center three, from left) were honored by Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, with the Meritorious Service Award for an October accident. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Three Ross Twp. police officers responded in October to a head-on auto accident. A man was trapped inside with a serious leg injury.

The first three to respond, police officers Shawn Stamper, Matt Hale and Madison Stoeppel, jumped into action. He was bleeding profusely. They applied a tourniquet. Minutes later, paramedics arrived to take over care.

“They got to work and recognized a problem,” said Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, who honored the three officers Tuesday morning with the eighth annual Meritorious Service Award from his office.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2024, police officers Stamper, Hale and Stoeppel responded to a call for a head-on accident on Hamilton-Cleves Road at Smith Road. Police Chief Robert Gerhardt said because of their quick actions, they gave “valuable minutes” to the medics “to arrive and extract the victim for transport to the hospital.”

ExploreClick here for more stories by reporter Michael D. Pitman

“These officers are to be commended for their professionalism, compassion and quick thinking which no doubt may have saved the crash victim’s life,” he said.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

Gmoser said he created this award nearly a decade ago because of the state of affairs at that time, when police agencies were under continual fire. He wanted to highlight and award the good officers do, he said.

“Police officers are out there to do two things: to protect and to serve. That is a duty that they cherish, and we cherish them for it. And they needed recognition,” he said.

Gmoser said his office generally work with police officers the most, but “being a cop is not all about robberies and homicides. Sometimes it’s just about saving a life because you’re first on the scene and something has to be done.”

In Other News
1
Protesters call for release of ICE prisoners at Butler County Jail
2
Racist graffiti found at second Springfield park in less than a month
3
SparkFest at Miami University: What festival attendees can expect
4
Middletown’s first dispensary opens before 4/20
5
Springfield to host historic air race, air mobility forum this year

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.