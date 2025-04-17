Ross Twp. police officers honored for quick actions that saved crash victim’s life

“They got to work and recognized a problem,” said Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, who honored the three officers Tuesday morning with the eighth annual Meritorious Service Award from his office.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2024, police officers Stamper, Hale and Stoeppel responded to a call for a head-on accident on Hamilton-Cleves Road at Smith Road. Police Chief Robert Gerhardt said because of their quick actions, they gave “valuable minutes” to the medics “to arrive and extract the victim for transport to the hospital.”

“These officers are to be commended for their professionalism, compassion and quick thinking which no doubt may have saved the crash victim’s life,” he said.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

Gmoser said he created this award nearly a decade ago because of the state of affairs at that time, when police agencies were under continual fire. He wanted to highlight and award the good officers do, he said.

“Police officers are out there to do two things: to protect and to serve. That is a duty that they cherish, and we cherish them for it. And they needed recognition,” he said.

Gmoser said his office generally work with police officers the most, but “being a cop is not all about robberies and homicides. Sometimes it’s just about saving a life because you’re first on the scene and something has to be done.”