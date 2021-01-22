Round up your Panera Bread order to help the Humane Society care for homeless animals

Help support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton by rounding up your order at an area Panera Bread.
Through the end of February, customers can round up their Panera order to the nearest dollar or more with 100% of donations going to the Humane Society.
Round Up of Rover is partnership between Panera Bread and the Humane Society that helps care for homeless animals in the Miami Valley.
“Together when we roll up our change we are changing the life of a pet in need,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We are honored to have a partner such as Panera Bread and Covelli Enterprises. Together, and with all of your help, we will make an enormous impact on these animals by providing them with the medical care, nourishing food and love they need while they wait for their forever family.”
Customers can round up their order in store or at the drive-thru.
The following 13 area Panera Bread stores are participating in the fundraiser:
- Beavercreek
- 2752 Fairfield Commons
- The Greene, 49 Chestnut Street
- Centerville
- 11 N. Main Street
- Dayton
- 1203 Brown Street
- 6550 Miller Lane
- 2500 Miamisburg Centerville Road
- 6130 Wilmington Pike
- Englewood
- 9194 N. Main Street
- Huber Heights
- 8104 Old Troy Pike
- Kettering
- 4110 Far Hills Road
- Miamisburg
- Austin Landing, 10551 Innovation Drive
- Springfield
- 1950 N. Bechtle Avenue
- Troy
- 1920 W. Main Street