Boxer earns the title of Montgomery County’s No. 1 dog

“We were so excited to recognize Murdock, Tyson and Harlie as the county’s top dogs,” said Keith. “I want to thank Teresa Huber and the Kincer family for their generous support of the Humane Society.”

In his role as county auditor, Keith has sold more than one million dog licenses. Licenses are $20 for spayed and neutered dogs and $24 for canines who have not been spayed or neutered, although there are some exceptions. Licenses must be renewed each year.

Dog licenses helped return more than 800 lost pups to their owners last year.

“This year, we’re encouraging dog owners to purchase their dog’s license online, from the safety and convenience of their home,” said Keith. “Please renew your dog’s license today to help your loyal friend get back home if they get lost.”

To renew a dog license, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs and mail in an application found at www.mcohio.org/dogs. Licenses are also sold at the Montgomery County Administration Building and at the Animal Resource Center.