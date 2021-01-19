Boxer earns the title of Montgomery County’s No. 1 dog

An 11-year-old boxer named Murdock was honored with the title of Montgomery County’s No. 1 dog Tuesday morning.
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented Murdock and his owner Teresa Huber with the 2021 No. 1 dog license in the county. Montgomery County commissioners Judy Dodge, Debbie Lieberman and Carolyn Rice joined him at the Centerville Police Department for the presentation of the county’s first three licenses of the year.
The licenses are awarded to supporters of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Epic Pet Give-A-Thon. This year, the licenses raised $4,100 for the Humane Society.
This isn’t Murdock’s first time as Montgomery County’s top dog. He previously received the honor in 2017 and 2019. The boxer is an active dog who enjoys running around his backyard.
Tyson, a boxer owned by Huber’s niece Angela England, was awarded the No. 2 license. Rounding out was top three was Harlie, a 14-year-old pekingese owned by Greg and Angie Kincer.
“We were so excited to recognize Murdock, Tyson and Harlie as the county’s top dogs,” said Keith. “I want to thank Teresa Huber and the Kincer family for their generous support of the Humane Society.”
In his role as county auditor, Keith has sold more than one million dog licenses. Licenses are $20 for spayed and neutered dogs and $24 for canines who have not been spayed or neutered, although there are some exceptions. Licenses must be renewed each year.
Dog licenses helped return more than 800 lost pups to their owners last year.
“This year, we’re encouraging dog owners to purchase their dog’s license online, from the safety and convenience of their home,” said Keith. “Please renew your dog’s license today to help your loyal friend get back home if they get lost.”
To renew a dog license, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs and mail in an application found at www.mcohio.org/dogs. Licenses are also sold at the Montgomery County Administration Building and at the Animal Resource Center.