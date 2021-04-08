2nd Dayton man accused in shooting, killing teen at Springfield Speedway arrested

Demietrus Scott, 21, was arrested on March 25 in the 1000 block of Cherry Drive in Dayton. He was booked into the Clark County Jail with a $250,000 bond while police continued to search for Thomas.

Demietrus Scott Credit: Clark County Jail Credit: Clark County Jail

Both men face charges ranging from aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. Thomas also faces additional charges of murder and weapons under disability. They were both indicted on March 9 and wanted by police.

Thomas and Scott were arrested with the assistance of SOFAST, the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Springfield Police Department.

Collins was shot and killed on Feb. 26 at Speedway, 1147 N. Limestone St., according to Springfield Police. A man was also shot and taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Keyshayla Collins. CONTRIBUTED

Officers were dispatched that night to a shooting at the gas station after several gunshots were heard. When police arrived, they found Collins lying at the entrance of the gas station along with the man who was injured by gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Thomas and Scott were identified as the suspects in the shooting after information gathered from witnesses, descriptions and surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

In the surveillance video, police observe Collins and the man exit the gas station before Thomas confronts them and begins “firing multiple shots” that struck Collins and the man, the affidavit stated.

“It found that Thomas was the one who fired an unknown 9mm semi-auto handgun multiple times, which caused the death of (Collins) and injury to (the man). It was also found that (Scott) was the driver of the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit stated.