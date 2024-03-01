2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death

A second man has been sent to prison for a 2022 West Chester Twp. gang-related fatal shooting.

Garreontai A. Holmes and Robert Morris, both 22, were indicted by a grand jury for aggravated murder and other felonies in February 2023 for the slaying of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was found in his car, shot multiple times, at Meadow Ridge Apartments. He was taken to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died.

In January, Holmes took a negotiated plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, and the remainder of the charges were dismissed, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Holmes was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens.

In December Morris’ pleaded guilty in the middle of trial to murder with a three-year-gun specification. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

After the prosecution presented its case, ending with the testimony of a West Chester Police detective, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the defense sought a plea agreement.

