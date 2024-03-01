2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death

In January, Holmes took a negotiated plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, and the remainder of the charges were dismissed, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Holmes was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens.

In December Morris’ pleaded guilty in the middle of trial to murder with a three-year-gun specification. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

After the prosecution presented its case, ending with the testimony of a West Chester Police detective, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the defense sought a plea agreement.