Second round of vaccinations begins: ‘I decided it was best if I wanted to live here a little longer.’

Shirley Porter, 84, of Dayton, is “scared to death” by needles but her daughters, one of whom is a doctor, convinced her to get this important shot.

“It was wonderful … I was afraid I was going to be jumpy and I didn’t move,” she said. “I have two daughters, and they’d threaten me if I didn’t (get the shot) ... I decided it was best if I wanted to live here a little longer.”

Porter said it’s been a difficult year for her and her husband, who will also get vaccinated this week, to be isolated from friends and family. Even after getting this shot, they will need to remain isolated for a while longer.

Both available coronavirus vaccines are about 95% effective, according to their manufacturers, meaning some recipients of the vaccine still contracted COVID-19 during clinical trials. Furthermore, immunity isn’t fully built up until a few weeks after receiving the second dose three or four weeks after the first dose.

Experts estimate as many as 70% of Americans could need to get the vaccine for the country to reach herd immunity. Until herd immunity is reached, even those who have been vaccinated should continue wearing masks, social distancing and following other safety protocols because a chance exists they can spread the virus.

People fill out paperwork Tuesday morning prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Foraker Street Clinic. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Odessa Johnson, 80, of Dayton, said she is scared of getting COVID-19 and has been isolating away from friends and family throughout the pandemic. She wasn’t scared of getting the shot.

“I was so really excited, exuberant and just feel blessed,” she said.

Johnson said she was willing to get the shot because she wants to protect herself as well as her neighbors. To the large number of Americans who have indicated they won’t get the vaccine when it is available to them, Johnson said, “think of your family and other people.”