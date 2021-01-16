5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine appointment and supply shortages

It is Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Coronavirus vaccine appointments fill up across Miami Valley
Appointments to receive one of a limited supply of coronavirus vaccine quickly filled on Friday, with Premier Health and Kettering Health Network reporting that after one day of accepting appointments for residents 80 and older, all slots for next week were filled. Health departments in Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties also reported no appointments left for next week.
Vaccine supply has been limited
The next phase of coronavirus vaccinations will be slowed by limited supply, to take months to cover all Montgomery County residents eligible in the first two phases of the state’s vaccination plans. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported governors across the state accusing the Trump administration of deceiving the states about the amount of coronavirus vaccines they can expect to receive, while the administration attributed the anger to confusion or misguided expectations.
Ohio passes 10,000 deaths due to the coronavirus
The Ohio Department of Health reported 67 new deaths due to the coronavirus, pushing the total up over 10,000 deaths. More than half of the state’s reported deaths have been people ages 80 and older, and Cuyahoga County recorded the most deaths of all counties in the state at 970.
The Ohio Department of Health unveils new tool listing vaccine providers
The Ohio Department of Health has released a new tool that lists coronavirus vaccine providers throughout the state. The tool doesn’t include the ability to sign up for vaccinations, but is meant to help inform Ohioans of where the vaccine is being offered.
President-elect Biden announces $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan Thursday night, intended to speed up vaccine rollout and provide financial help to individuals, states, local governments and businesses. The package would also work toward a goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of Biden’s administration and reopen most schools by the spring.