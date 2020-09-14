Second Springboro High student tests positive for COVID-19

A second Springboro High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Monday.
“If you have not received a separate 'Notification of Exposure’ letter from the district, your student was not exposed. Thank you for the proactive response by the student’s family and our district staff. Your student’s health is of the utmost importance,” a message to parents from the district said.
The message was sent in partnership with the Warren County Health District.
“The school system, in coordination with the Warren County Health District, is working to provide a low risk environment for the students and staff while continuing to offer excellent education opportunities. The CDC states that a single case of COVID-19 will not likely warrant closing the entire school," the message reads.
On Thursday, the district sent out a similar message when a student who had not yet attended school but was on a high school athletic team tested positive for COVID-19.
“Thanks to a proactive response by the student and our district staff, the high school student was not at SHS, nor in any classroom, this entire week,” the email stated.
Also on Monday, Troy school officials said two Troy City Schools staff members and one student have tested positive for COVID-19 “in recent days,” as the district began its second week of classes.
Superintendent Chris Piper said now that students and staff members are back to in-person classes, “it is inevitable” that some may test positive for COVID-19.