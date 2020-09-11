X

Coronavirus: Springboro HS student tests positive

ajc.com

Local News | 9 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A Springboro High School student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The case involved a student who was a member of a high school athletic team, the district told parents and guardians in an email sent Thursday evening.

ExploreSuperintendent, assistant principal among changes this year at Springboro schools

“This did not involve a classroom. Thanks to a proactive response by the student and our district staff, the high school student was not at SHS, nor in any classroom, this entire week,” the email stated.

The district sent a “Notification of Exposure” letter to the families of students who had contact with the infected student and said those who did not receive a letter and were not contacted by the school or health department were not exposed.

Springboro Schools is working in conjunction with the Warren County Health District, according to the notification.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.