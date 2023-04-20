Second woman hospitalized in Springfield townhome explosion dies

A second woman who was hospitalized after an apartment explosion on East Home Road earlier this month has died, officials confirmed Thursday.
Macdala Ducatel, 39, died on April 15 in a Dayton hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Crews responded to a report of a gas leak in the 1000 block of East Home Road at about 1 p.m. on April 8 in a four-unit townhome that is part of a larger complex of Ridgewood Court Townhomes. The explosion happened as firefighters and EMS staff arrived, as they were already dispatched for a natural gas leak reported before the explosion.
Three victims, including Ducatel, were transported from the scene in multiple medical helicopters.
Edeline Ducatel, 50, of Springfield, died at the hospital on April 10. An 11-month-old child remains hospitalized at the Shriners wing at Dayton Children’s Hospital, but is improving, Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smith said.
A large column of smoke erupted from the structure after the blast. Fire crews worked on the ensuing blaze for about 30 to 45 minutes, Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller said then.
Crews extinguished flames on the Ducatels in the front yard of the structure and went into the building to rescue the baby. Other people exited the building as fire crews worked to put down the flames.
Several agencies and Red Cross are helping the displaced residents.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield fire and police divisions, as well as private investigators.
About the Author