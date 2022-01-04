Video: Overturned semi full of crushed cars blocks ramp from eastbound 122 to north I-75

Hamburger icon
Overturned semi full of crushed cars blocks ramp from eastbound 122 to north I-75

Credit: Journal News

Semi hauling junk cars rolled over blocking ramp from OH122 to I75 in Middletown

Credit: Journal News

Updated 9 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN — A semi-tractor trailer truck hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. The ramp was blocked to motorists trying to use the ramp.

The ramp will likely be closed through Tuesday’s rush hour, Middletown officials said. Drivers will need to find alternative routes.

The Middletown Fire Department, Middletown Police and the Ohio State Patrol were all at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. The driver was not injured.

Officials did not say what may have caused the crash.

A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

