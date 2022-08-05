Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County, police say

BreakingNews
By Christian DeLuc, WCPO
1 hour ago

The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the call came out around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the Hamilton Lebanon Road exit.

Police said to expect delays if you are heading in that direction.

It is unclear how long clean up will take.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

