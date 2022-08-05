Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County, police say

The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said the call came out around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the Hamilton Lebanon Road exit.
Police said to expect delays if you are heading in that direction.
It is unclear how long clean up will take.
This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
In Other News
1
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
2
84-year-old Middletown woman robbed; can you help find suspect?
3
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
4
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime
5
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
About the Author